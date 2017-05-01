Announcing a special Accounting Horizons forum at Accounting, Auditing, and Corporate Governance Practices Conference in China
Location: Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University, Suzhou, China
Conference Dates: November 4-5, 2017
This special Accounting Horizons forum is to improve our understanding of China's corporate governance practices. These issues are particularly important as China becomes the world's largest economy and firms face the challenges of going abroad. Click here for more details.
Submission Deadline: May 1, 2017
