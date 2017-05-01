Journal of Information Systems and Accounting and the Public Interest are now available to all AAA members!

The Accounting Information Systems section has opened the Journal of Information Systems, and the Public Interest section has opened Accounting and the Public Interest. Click the journal cover thumbnails above to access their articles on the digital library.

Did you know you can set notifications to alert you when new content is available on the digital library? Just log in at http://aaajournals.org/ and then click on your name to set your preferences under the Alert tab.