  • Annual Meeting 2017 SanDiego

    2017 Annual Meeting - opportunities to submit


    February 8, 2017 Conference on Teaching and Learning in Accounting and the 22nd Annual Ethics Research Symposium
    April 3, 2017 Interactive Sessions (Effective Learning Strategies and Emerging and Innovative Research Sessions)
    FASTCA-17 Faculty-Student Collaborations in Accounting
    May 15, 2017 Global Emerging Scholars Research Workshop

    This year's meeting is August 5-9, in San Diego, California. We look forward to seeing you there!

  • AAA Awards

    We are now accepting nominations for our 2017 AAA Awards. Our awards recognize the many significant contributions of AAA members in accounting education, research and practice. Awards are presented at the Annual Meeting in August.
    We encourage you to consider nominating yourself or a colleague(s) for one of the following awards:

    Outstanding Accounting Educator Award

    Competitive Manuscript Award

    Lifetime Service Award

  • Celebrate 100 Years of Thought Leadership!

    View the Centennial Video

    More than 3300 members attended the NYC celebration. Click here to enjoy videos of featured speakers (a member benefit)

  • Academic Access to COSO Frameworks is Now Available to Faculty and Students!


    REGISTER NOW for access through August 31, 2017




    The AAA, in a joint project with Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission (COSO), will provide through its Academic Access program password access to COSO’s Internal Control—Integrated Framework (2013) and Compendium Bundle.

  • Get to Know the Candidates for the 2017-2018 Board of Directors

    Before the election opens on Monday, February 6, please take a few minutes to get to know the candidates on the 2017 ballot:

    •President-Elect
    •Vice President-Education
    •Vice President-Finance-Elect
    •Director-Focusing on International
    •Director-Focusing on Membership

  • Call for Nominations for 2017-2018 AAA Nominations Committee Members

    The Board of Directors invites Members of the Association to nominate multiple qualified AAA Members and/or themselves as candidates for the 2017-2018 AAA Nominations Committee.

    The deadline to nominate is Friday February 3, 2017.

See you in 2017!

Annual Meeting 2017 SanDiego

Announcing a special Accounting Horizons forum at Accounting, Auditing, and Corporate Governance Practices Conference in China

 

Location: Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University, Suzhou, China

Conference Dates: November 4-5, 2017

This special Accounting Horizons forum is to improve our understanding of China's corporate governance practices. These issues are particularly important as China becomes the world's largest economy and firms face the challenges of going abroad. Click here for more details.

Submission Deadline: May 1, 2017

Publications News

Journal of Information Systems and Accounting and the Public Interest are now available to all AAA members!

http://aaajournals.org/loi/isyshttp://aaajournals.org/loi/apin

The Accounting Information Systems section has opened the Journal of Information Systems, and the Public Interest section has opened Accounting and the Public Interest. Click the journal cover thumbnails above to access their articles on the digital library.

Did you know you can set notifications to alert you when new content is available on the digital library? Just log in at http://aaajournals.org/ and then click on your name to set your preferences under the Alert tab.

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Meeting

Outreach to Society

As Thought Leaders in Accounting, the American Accounting Association and its members are engaged with practice and participation discussions of national concern.
The AAA’s strategic plan emphasizes our vision of Thought Leadership. We accomplish this through our research, education, and input on accounting policies and standard setting.

Distinguished Scholar Videos

Robert S. Kaplan

Robert S. Kaplan, the Marvin Bower Professor of Leadership Development, Emeritus at the Harvard Business School, is the third in our series of Distinguished Scholar Videos.

