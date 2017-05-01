Become a Member
  • 2017 Annual Meeting Submissions
    are Now Open!

    The Call for Submissions is now open for the 2017 Annual Meeting in San Diego! This year’s meeting is sure to be a large, dynamic meeting that encourages participation through a wide range of session types designed to support members with different interests. You can learn more about the session types by clicking the below link, and you can submit to each through the links provided for each type.
    Concurrent Paper and Research Forum Sessions, Concurrent Panel Sessions, and Pre-Conference Workshops (CPE Sessions) submission deadlines have been extended to January 11, 2017! Please click HERE to learn more.

  • AAA Awards

    We are now accepting nominations for our 2017 AAA Awards. Our awards recognize the many significant contributions of AAA members in accounting education, research and practice. Awards are presented at the Annual Meeting in August.
    We encourage you to consider nominating yourself or a colleague(s) for one of the following awards:

    Outstanding Accounting Educator Award

    Click HERE to learn more.

    Competitive Manuscript Award

    Click HERE to learn more.

    Lifetime Service Award

    Click HERE to learn more.

  • Celebrate 100 Years of Thought Leadership!

    View the Centennial Video

  • The Centennial Annual Meeting was a Resounding Success!

    With over 3300 members in attendance, the NYC gathering was a wonderful opportunity to envision the next 100 years as a learned profession.

    Enjoy videos of our featured speakers
    (a member benefit)

    Additional video presentations will be
    posted online over the next 2 weeks

  • Academic Access to COSO Frameworks is Now Available to Faculty and Students!


    REGISTER NOW for access through August 31, 2017




    The AAA, in a joint project with Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission (COSO), will provide through its Academic Access program password access to COSO’s Internal Control—Integrated Framework (2013) and Compendium Bundle.

  • 2016 Accounting IS Big Data Conference

    Enjoy the conferences and webinars with other academics, practicing accountants and technology leaders!  Explore the role of Big Data and analytics in all areas of the accounting profession and identify the opportunities for accounting education and research. AAA members can watch the 2015 and 2016 Conference and Webinar sessions!


    Lots of resources, including NEW teaching cases!
    2016 Conference http://aaahq.org/AIBD 
    2015 Conference Go to Accountingisbigdata.org and login                  

  • Slate of Officers for the 2017-2018 Board of Directors

    Many thanks to the AAA Nominations Committee and the Council Ballot Committee for creating the slate of officers for the elections that will take place in Spring 2017.

    Please take a moment to review the list of colleagues who comprise the 2017-18 Slate of Officers

We Have Moved!

The American Accounting Association has moved our offices to Lakewood Ranch, Florida!  


Our new address is:
9009 Town Center Parkway
Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202
Our phone numbers will remain the same.

About the AAA

The American Accounting Association is the premier community of accountants in academia. Founded in 1916, we have a rich and reputable history built on leading-edge research and publications. The diversity of our membership creates a fertile environment for collaboration and innovation. Collectively, we shape the future of accounting through teaching, research and a powerful network, ensuring our position as thought leaders in accounting.

See you in 2017!

Annual Meeting 2017 SanDiego

Call for Submissions

We welcome you to submit your work to one of our Meetings or Journals. Search for one of the available Call for Submissions.

AAA Publications


Announcing a special Accounting Horizons forum at Accounting, Auditing, and Corporate Governance Practices Conference in China

 

Location: Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University, Suzhou, China

Conference Dates: November 4-5, 2017

This special Accounting Horizons forum is to improve our understanding of China's corporate governance practices. These issues are particularly important as China becomes the world's largest economy and firms face the challenges of going abroad. Click here for more details.

Submission Deadline: May 1, 2017

Submission Page

Accounting Is Big Data Social Media

Publications News

Journal of Information Systems and Accounting and the Public Interest are now available to all AAA members!

http://aaajournals.org/loi/isyshttp://aaajournals.org/loi/apin

The Accounting Information Systems section has opened the Journal of Information Systems, and the Public Interest section has opened Accounting and the Public Interest. Click the journal cover thumbnails above to access their articles on the digital library.

Did you know you can set notifications to alert you when new content is available on the digital library? Just log in at http://aaajournals.org/ and then click on your name to set your preferences under the Alert tab.

ATA Video Contest

The 2016 Why Tax? Video Competition is now closed. 

We know a career in tax promises change, challenge, unlimited opportunities, and excellent rewards and we are looking for creative videos that will convince others.  Encourage your classmates and friends to submit a short video for a chance to win cash prizes. All entries are due by November 15, 2016.

The Prizes

  • 1st Place Grand Prize: $3,000
  • 2nd Place Prize: $2,000
  • 3rd Place Prize: $1,000
  • Viewer’s Choice 1st Place: $1,200
  • Viewer’s Choice Runner Up: $800
Upcoming Events

Upcoming Meeting

Outreach to Society

As Thought Leaders in Accounting, the American Accounting Association and its members are engaged with practice and participation discussions of national concern.
The AAA’s strategic plan emphasizes our vision of Thought Leadership. We accomplish this through our research, education, and input on accounting policies and standard setting.

Distinguished Scholar Videos

Robert S. Kaplan

Robert S. Kaplan, the Marvin Bower Professor of Leadership Development, Emeritus at the Harvard Business School, is the third in our series of Distinguished Scholar Videos.

Click Here to view the video of Professor Robert Kaplan.

Click Here to view the video of Professor Ron Dye.

Click Here to view the video of Professor William H. Beaver.

We encourage you to consider catching up with your colleagues and attending an upcoming meeting.

